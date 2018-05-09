Most Emotional ‘Fortnite’ Betrayal You’ll Ever See

Every once in a while, Fortnite players become friends, even in the “Solo” mode where it’s every man for themselves. Sometimes, those friendships start with a dance and can lead to much more. However, in some instances, those relationships come to tragic ends.

In a new video shared to Reddit, a couple of Fortnite players appeared to have a bright future together. After landing atop Tilted Towers together, one player immediately picked up a Light Machine Gun. After pouring several shots into the defenseless opponent, chemistry took over, and both players dropped the feud to share the same dance, wearing the same skin. A friendship was born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The armed player then lead a charge to the next level of the tower, where they mowed down another competitor who was waiting to strike. The bond was unbroken. By this point, the armed played was not only a friend, but also a protector as the unarmed player marched back to their side.

The rest, however, is devastating. Grab a tissue box and watch it for yourself below.

As the video was titled when posted to Reddit, all good things must come to an end. The unarmed player scooped up a Trap while the armed player chugged down some quarter potions. Luckily, the betrayal did not go unpaid for. The originally armed played managed to narrowly escape the trap and ensuing hacks from their now mortal enemy and get some shots off with their rifle, just in time to survive the encounter.

It was a devastating scene.

Currently, Fortnite players are enjoying a new limited time mode, which sees some of the solo competition being focused toward a common enemy: Thanos. The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”