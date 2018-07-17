Fortnite: Save the World Half Off for Limited Time

Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is all the craze, and for good reason! Being both on the Nintendo Switch and iOS devices on top of being free? That’s a hard deal to pass up! But, if you were curious about the mode that started it all for Epic Games’ hit title, then now’s your chance because their Save the World mode is 50% off right now for a limited amount of time!

So what is Save the World exactly? Epic Games describes it as, “The Storm came without warning and 98% of the world’s population vanished … then came the monsters. You and up to four players lead the world’s remaining Heroes in a battle to save survivors and hold back the monster hordes. Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are ever the same. Build huge forts, craft exotic weapons, find loot and level up your Heroes.”

It’s a fun way to experience the game, and runs similarly to that – mechanically – of Battle Royale. There are two editions you can scoop up right now for 50% off: The Standard and the Deluxe Editions. The Standard is $19.99 for a limited time, whereas the Deluxe is set at $29.99. Here’s what you get if you go Deluxe:

Whether you’re fond of mowing down Husks at range or getting up close and personal, this pack has all the weapon schematics you’ll need to succeed.

As an exclusive Founder’s benefit, you’ll receive the Revolt pistol schematic. It’s able to fire very rapidly with a large magazine and decent accuracy thanks to a laser sight. Everyone needs a trusty sidearm.

Start off with eight powerful Heroes, two from each class to show the Husk that you mean business.

You may need to store Survivors, event tickets, and schematics between missions. Extra vault inventory slots will help you build up your arsenal faster.

Personalize your account with 10 exclusive banners to show off on your profile.

Build up your arsenal of powerful Heroes faster with these XP boosts.

Share the love with your friends with these giftable XP boosts.

That’s not all that’s going on with Save the World, the mode also added a brand new weapon to its Weekly Store. You can learn more about that below from today’s most recent patch:

Typewriter Assault Rifle added to the Weekly Store.

A mid-range assault weapon with a high capacity magazine and a lateral kick. Its shooting profile makes it ideal for clearing groups of nearby enemies in mobile engagements.

Available Wednesday, July 18 at 8 PM EST until Wednesday, July 25 at 8 PM EST.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. We’re also supposed to be getting the smash hit on Android devices soon, though no release date has been given at this time.