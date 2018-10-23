‘Fortnite: Save the World’ Half-Off On PS4

Though Fortnite: Battle Royale is all the rage, the original Save the World mode is quite the catch as well. Since this portion of the popular title from Epic Games isn’t free, it’s often the lesser-played of the two but for those interested in the single-player (co-op 2) mode Fortnite has to offer, now’s a good chance to snatch it up while it’s half-off!

The stylized heroic game is described as an experience faced solo or with friends against a horde of monsters and it’s available for $19.99 versus the usual $39.99 right now on the PlayStation Store.

According to the official listing for this mode:

“The Storm came without warning and 98% of the world’s population vanished … then came the monsters. You and up to four players lead the world’s remaining Heroes in a battle to save survivors and hold back the monster hordes. Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are ever the same. Build huge forts, craft exotic weapons, find loot and level up your Heroes.”

The Standard Founder’s Pack includes:

• Access to “Save The World” PvE Campaign

• 4 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons

• 6 Daily Loot Pinata Packs

• Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Pack

• Free Battle Royale PvP mode

And with the game comes with, of course, the free-to-play Battle Royale mode as well so if you haven’t given Fortnite a try yet – now is the perfect time to do just that.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what's in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.