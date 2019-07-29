New Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Features a Mech and Teases The Return of The Visitor

Today, Epic Games released the second teaser for Fortnite Season 10, which like the first teaser, has sent fans in a spiral of hype. Why? Well, not only because it features a Mecha — and Mechs are awesome — but because it teases the return of a familiar face, The Visitor, a mysterious figure who previously arrived on the planet via meteorite in Season 3 of the game. The entity is also responsible for having launched the rocket in Season 4, which created the multiple spatial and temporal rifts in the game that defined season four through six. The character hasn’t been seen since, and we still don’t know what their motives are, but maybe we’ll find out soon.

If you haven’t seen the image yet, it features a giant mecha with the tagline of “look forward.” In the image, The Visitor is nowhere to be seen. However, the logo on the mecha and the image is the same that appears on The Visitor.

OMG CHECK THE LOGO!! The storyline… it all comes together now! pic.twitter.com/MqlpqGL3Ab — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 29, 2019

For those that missed it: Epic Games dropped the first teaser yesterday, which teased original Dusty Depot and had the tagline “think back.” Now, combined with today’s teaser, Epic Games could be teasing a few different things. For one, Season 10 could be time-travel themed. Or, it’s possible the Dusty Depot and The Visitor teases tie together because that’s where the biggest meteor hit. But, when and how does a Mecha come into play?

Meanwhile, some think the first teaser hints at a return to an older map, or at least a restoration of old locations. So, combined with today’s teaser, maybe Epic Games is hinting we’re going back to Season 4’s map? Who knows. Unfortunately, for the moment, all we can do is speculate and wait until August 1.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.