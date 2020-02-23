It looks like Travis Scott is coming to Fortnite Season 2 in some capacity. The newest leak about the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game comes way of prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker Lucas7Yoshi, who noted mentions of Travis Scott in the game’s files following the latest update. More specifically, a cosmetic set was added to the games’ files, seemingly confirming a collaboration of sorts between the rapper and Epic Games. Given that it’s a set, this likely means not only are we getting a Travis Scott skin, but probably a emote and other cosmetics specific to the musician.

Beyond a skin, it’s unclear what the collaboration could produce, other than maybe a sicko mode emote. That said, this is presumably a part of the Icon series, which has already seen a Ninja skin added to the game, a Pokimane emote, and much more.

BREAKING A Travis Scott cosmetic set was added in v12.00 This confirms some form of collaboration between him and Fortnite. Exact details are not clear but its safe to say its probably a skin and some other stuff (as it is a set) pic.twitter.com/cLHsLfIGWH — Lucas7yoshi – Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 20, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that this could be apart of a much larger collaboration between the two that would see Travis Scott do an in-game concert like Marshmellow did, but right now it looks like the collab won’t be quite that substantial.

i mean i guess a sicko mode emote could be in the 5 MB pak file no idea, nothing confirmed. — Lucas7yoshi – Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 22, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Travis Scott or Epic Games have commented on this latest leak, and this likely won’t change.

Fortnite is available, for free, on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.