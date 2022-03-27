Fortnite Leaker Reveals Upcoming Map Change

A Fortnite leaker has revealed an upcoming map change, which sounds like it will happen before the end of Season 2. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX, who took to Twitter to reveal some of the changes players of the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game can expect as a result of the ongoing conflict between IO and the Seven. According to the leaker, the Seven are set to take back several strong points back from IO, which will include taking their weapons, vehicles, and outposts and turning them into theirs.

“When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO’s Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X’s,” said HypeX.

When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO's Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X's 👀 pic.twitter.com/I0gg9s90Iy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

For now, this is the extent of what HypeX has revealed, but there are obviously going to be more map changes as the conflict carries on and of course to prepare the game for the inevitable Season 3.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. HypeX has proven reliable in the past, but that doesn’t negate the fact that this is still a leak and not information from Epic Games itself.

