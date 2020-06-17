Fortnite's Newest Glitch Lets Players Float Above the Map

Fortnite's Doomsday Device Event has come and gone, but the impact can still be felt on the game's map, which is now surrounded by a giant wall of water. Players have already discovered a new glitch in the game related to that storm, which allows players to float and avoid other enemies, thus securing an easy victory in the battle royale game! The glitch can be pulled off with either a helicopter or a boat in the game, and many Fortnite players seem to be trying to pull it off for themselves! At this time, it's unclear if Epic Games will patch it out, but with the map potentially changing again on Wednesday, it just might remain until then.

To pull off the exploit, players need to get in a helicopter or boat with teammates. The driver will then approach the water storm, slowly edging into it, so that their teammate is just barely inside. When the player hops out of the vehicle, they will begin to float until the end of the match, or until they touch the storm. Players can essentially avoid the rest of the battle from a safe distance, as a result! With the exploit becoming more popular, it seems likely that some players will take active steps to stop players trying to pull it off, however.

Of course, players should be cautious if they want to try using the glitch. At this time, there has been no indication that Epic Games will ban players for taking advantage of it, but it's entirely possible that the publisher might choose to do so.

At this time, it's unknown exactly what will happen when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 arrives on Wednesday. Most of the leaks for the new season seem to indicate that the wall of water will flood parts of the map, resulting in an underwater theme. Epic has been slowly rolling out teasers for the new season, including one that seems to hint at an upcoming Aquaman skin in the game.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

