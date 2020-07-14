Fortnite's Rarest Item Has Been Removed

✖

Fortnite Season 3 added a new super rare item to the game, which has now been disabled. Thankfully, it looks like the removal may be temporary. More specifically, Epic Games has released a new hotfix across PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices that has disabled the Golden Mushroom. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the ultra-rare item has been removed, but it may have to do with the fact that some players have been reporting that they are unable to pick the item up when it appears.

The Golden Mushroom has a less than one percent spawn rate, which means it's very hard to come across. In fact, some players still haven't found one. In other words, the removal doesn't impact the game's meta at all, but if you've been wondering why it's extra rare lately, it's because it's been pulled from the game, and right now, there's no word of when it will return.

As for the item itself, while it's incredibly rare, it's actually not all that special. All it does is give you 100 shields. Interestingly, you can stack the item up to three, suggesting it's possible to find multiple Golden Mushrooms in one match, but at the moment, it's unclear if anyone has been able to achieve this.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not offered up any information or statement pertaining to the removal, and at this point, it seems unlikely it will. As a result, for now, all fans can do is speculate.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Meanwhile, come this holiday season, it will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

