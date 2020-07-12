Fortnite Update Makes Map Changes. Brings Back Risky Reels

✖

Fortnite's newest update is live across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, and it has made some subtle map changes to the game. Further, it's added Risky Reels back to the map after it was drowned as part of the Season 3 flood event.

If you haven't jumped into the battle royale game since the new update was pushed, the water is starting to recede, something we knew was going to happen thanks to previous leaks. In fact, the water will gradually and steadily recede over the course of the whole season until the map returns to normal at the end of the season.

With the update, not only has Risky Reels returned to its pre-flood state, the Rickety Rig islands are gone. Meanwhile, the area between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands has seen numerous changes, though nothing of serious note. Frenzy Farm also is less flooded now.

Lastly, while they aren't fully reappeared, spots like Weeping Woods and Dirty Docks are starting to reappear, suggesting they will soon be back to their pre-flood state as well.

Of course, while the map is returning to normal over the course of Season 3, it will likely see another big wave of changes come Season 4. That said, at the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when Season 4 will release. It's likely Season 4 will arrive sometime towards the end of summer, but for now, this is just speculation.

