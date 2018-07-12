Looking Back on Fortnite Season 4’s Best Moments

Fortnite’s fourth season is coming to an end later tonight when servers go down early in the morning to transition the battle royale game into Season 5, so it’s time to look back at the best events, features, and moments that occurred in Season 4.

With so many notable occurrences in Season 4, it’s easy to think that some of most important changes happened outside of this current season. The season began way back on May 1 with a new Battle Pass unveiled, meteors finally dropping from the sky and changing the map, and some of the best Limited Time Modes that the game’s offered to date.

If the trailer above that was released at the start of Season 4 doesn’t already remind you of some of the season’s best moments, here are the best things to have come out of Season 4.

Infinity Gauntlet LTM Mashup

In what could truly be considered one of the most ambitious crossover events in recent video game news, Fortnite did the unthinkable by crossing over with Avengers: Infinity War to add Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet in the game.

It looked like something that would come from a content creator’s mind, a wishful mashup of two of the biggest entertainment titles of 2018, but the Thanos LTM was the real deal. An Infinity Gauntlet would drop from the sky, and the first player to pick it up would become Thanos. Doing so would imbue you with powers fitting for the Mad Titan as others tried to hunt you down and pry the gauntlet from your body to become Thanos themselves.

Though most LTMs cycle back around, this event looks like it was a one-time deal, so consider yourself lucky if you were on the Fortnite hype train when the LTM was enabled.

Orange Justice

Thanos may live on as the more recognizable character, but for many Fortnite players, Orange Shirt Kid and his Orange Justice dance are just as important.

Before Season 4 started, Epic Games announced the Boogiedown contest that asked players to submit their best dance moves. The grand prize winner would have their dance immortalized in the game as a new emote, and though a winner was eventually picked, there was an outcry when Orange Shirt Kid’s dance didn’t make the cut. The video of his Twitter submission above shows his dance in action, a move that he called “The Random.”

When Season 4 started and players dug through the store and unlockables within the game’s progression system, they found that there was an emote called Orange Justice. Playing off of the “Justice for Orange Shirt Kid” requests from players, Orange Shirt Kid got his wish after all while everyone else got one of the most iconic emotes in the game.

Playground LTM

It took a while to get here, but the Playground LTM eventually released in Season 4 and brought players one of the most-requested features just in time to close out the season.

The mode turns players loose in a four-player map for a whole hour with a mode that offers what’s quite literally a world full of building possibilities. Materials and time were plentiful for players to build their best creations, practice their daring moves, and produce some of the best player-made content that’s yet to grace the game.

Playground isn’t sticking around when Season 5 starts, but it’ll be coming back before too long. Epic Games is taking it away when the season starts to work on it and improve the mode, but it’ll come back as a permanent fixture in the future for creative players to return to it.

Shopping Carts

They came, left, came back again, and repeated the process several times over, but Shopping Carts look like they’re finally here to stay in Fortnite.

The in-game item that can be found across the game’s map may not seem like one of the bigger parts of Season 4, but it’s a breakthrough for Fortnite in the sense that it’s the game’s first vehicle. Epic Games has spoken out against adding vehicles to Fortnite in the past while saying that the size of the map didn’t necessitate the need for faster transportation, but Shopping Carts were still added to allow one or two players to traverse the map quicker.

There’s no guarantee that Fortnite will add more vehicles in the future, but if that happens, it’ll be the Shopping Carts that started it all.

A One-Time Rocket Launch

A fitting way to close out Season 4 was the intense rocket launch that happened just recently, a one-time event that players missed if they weren’t in the game at the right time.

We’ve thankfully got more than enough players who recorded the event as it happened and reproduced the hyped-up launch for those who couldn’t see it such as the cinematic above that pieces together the rocket’s trajectory. Launching from the Villain’s Lair, it soared through the sky and warped through dimensions before exploding high up in the air and leaving a dimensional rift behind. That rift begat more rifts, and now things are being sucked up into other worlds with objects being dropped into Fortnite in their place.

What the rifts truly mean for Fortnite remain to be seen – though players certainly have some ideas – but that’ll be determined when Season 5 starts tomorrow.