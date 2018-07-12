Fortnite Season 5 Trailer Revealed

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here! We got almost everything we were hoping for: sick new skins, an incredible overhaul of the Battle Royale map, tons of fresh challenges in the spanking new Battle Pass, and of course, and fantastic new trailer to kick things off right! Check out the Fortnite Season 5 trailer below!
EPIC went all out, and with the incredible viral missile launch and resulting cross-dimensional mischief, they have a lot of hype to live up to throughout the season! We can’t wait to see where things go from here, and it all starts now.
Videos by ComicBook.com
According to the video’s official description:
“100 tiers. Over 100 rewards. Still 950 V-Bucks! Challenge your squad to a game of basketball or golf, or toss around a beach ball with friends. Make up your own game with all new toys, available only in the Battle Pass. Level up your Battle Pass and unlock all new rewards, worth over 25,000 V-Bucks.”
Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins..”
You can check out everything new in the latest patch right here, with a brief highlight of what’s new to the Battle Royale mode below:
Gameplay
- All Terrain Kart (ATK)
- The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad.
- Get a speed boost after drifting.
- The roof acts as a bounce pad.
- Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump.
- Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.
- Map Updated
- New Biome: Desert
- New Location: Paradise Palms
- New Location: Lazy Links
- A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.
- The center of Storm circles 7, 8, and 9 can now shift in random directions (instead of simply shrinking). As the storm closes in, it will move & shrink to the new location.
- Starting in Season 5, progressive challenges will no longer be restricted to a single season. You can now complete progressive challenges at your own pace.
- Progressive challenges are now completed by acquiring a fixed amount of XP and is no longer dependant on your season level.
- Gyro/motion controls have been added to the Nintendo Switch. Adjust these options in the Settings menu.
- Weekly challenges are now split into two sections, free and Battle Pass. The first 3 challenges will be available for free while the last 4 are only available if you own the Battle Pass. The threshold to unlock the weekly challenge reward will remain at 4.
- Down But Not Out players now have smaller collision. Previously their collision was at the standing height which blocked DBNO players from crawling under doors and blocked building collision in some cases.
- Players that were crouching when knocked Down But Not Out will be returned to a crouching state upon revival.
- Emoting will now interrupt sprinting.
- You now earn XP for reviving teammates in 50v50 and Teams of 20 LTMs up to three times per match (30XP, 10XP, 10XP).
- Weapon reticle will now fade slightly when reloading, out of ammo, or changing weapons.
- The player camera can now see out of the water when walking in lakes.