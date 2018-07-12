Fortnite Season 5 Trailer Revealed

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here! We got almost everything we were hoping for: sick new skins, an incredible overhaul of the Battle Royale map, tons of fresh challenges in the spanking new Battle Pass, and of course, and fantastic new trailer to kick things off right! Check out the Fortnite Season 5 trailer below!

EPIC went all out, and with the incredible viral missile launch and resulting cross-dimensional mischief, they have a lot of hype to live up to throughout the season! We can’t wait to see where things go from here, and it all starts now.

According to the video’s official description:

“100 tiers. Over 100 rewards. Still 950 V-Bucks! Challenge your squad to a game of basketball or golf, or toss around a beach ball with friends. Make up your own game with all new toys, available only in the Battle Pass. Level up your Battle Pass and unlock all new rewards, worth over 25,000 V-Bucks.”

Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins..”

You can check out everything new in the latest patch right here, with a brief highlight of what’s new to the Battle Royale mode below:

Gameplay