New Fortnite Season 5 Skin Is Giving Us Major Rainbow Six Siege Vibes

There is absolutely no denying the fact that Fortnite Season 5 has started off on an incredibly high note. Despite a few little hiccups with the PlayStation 4 servers, overall the reaction has been phenomenal regarding the highly popular Battle Royale experience. That being said, we couldn’t help but to oggle one of the new skins a little longer than necessary. Luckily, we weren’t alone in that and now we know why.

Our friends over at GameSpot shared exactly what we were thinking when the sand cammy wearing character was revealed alongside the new desert biome for the new season. As a veteran myself that had the ‘pleasure’ of wearing the desert cammies, I was more than a little tickled at this new cosmetic option. Fans of Rainbow Six Siege, Medal of Honor, and pretty much every other Special Ops-centric game and movie will also have a wild time with it:

We thought that new Fortnite skin looked familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QeysIELPgp — GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 12, 2018

Don’t give Ubisoft ideas. We don’t need Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Battle Royal…or do we? — David Blount (@sbcmarine81) July 12, 2018

Rainbow Six Siege

Keep in mind that this is just a meme and was made in jest. No one is actually citing copyright claims and Rainbow Six Siege is by far not the only entertainment medium to don this particular look. In fact, facial hair, no-reg looks were often encouraged for special operations to be able to “hide” the fact that they were of their standing within military operations. If you were standard military personnel lookin’ like that without a no-shave chit, your ass is in for a rude awakening.

It’s pretty funny, and now we can’t unsee Blackbeard in Fortnite. Which kind of has us thinking – how would he survive in a world full of competitive shopping carts, dinosaur onesies, and random portal rifts just opening up all willy nilly like? Sound off with your own hilarious reactions in the comment section below!