Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 is live and kicking and you know what that means? Fresh new challenges and a change for players to earn that extra XP, unlock those rewards, and collect those sweet, sweet Battle Stars! Season 5’s Week 1 challenges are now live!

To get started, here’s what you need to know about the very first week of Season 5:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Non-Battle Pass owners can work on getting those top three challenges complete, while Battle Pass members have the chance to take on all seven. Some are easy – search a llama, take out enemy players in Retail Row, even searching chests in Snobby Shores is pretty go-with-the-flow.

The challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got you covered!