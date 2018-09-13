Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenges

Every week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players and Season 5 Week 10 has just begun. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 10’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 10 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Search Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces in Basements – 0/7

Consume Apples or Mushrooms – 0/20

Eliminate Opponents – 0/10

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search Chests In Salty Springs – 0/7

Deal Damage to Opponents – 0/5,000

Search Between a Covered Bridge, Waterfall, and the 9th Green – 0/1

Stage 1: Eliminate an Opponent in Pleasant Park

Some of these are fairly easy to knock out in one go. For instance, simply drop into Pleasant Park, go ham and make sure to kill at least one other player. You’ll get your damage, your zone-specific challenge, and your elimination challenge all in one fell swoop.

Searching chests in Salty Springs is fairly easy as well, they are littered everywhere, just keep in mind that there are many other players taking on the same challenges, which means the landing zone could be hot!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!