Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenge Guide

For those Fortnite players that are always on the hunt to get the most out of their experience, the Battle Pass challenges are the perfect way to do just that. Not only does this feature allow you to track your in-game progress, but also a chance to earn those sweet, sweet rewards and crank up that XP. Since the game is now available on the Nintendo Switch and some challenges are – for the first time – available for all, we’re providing a quick Week 2 challenge guide wrap up for those that may still have a few items on that to-do checklist to mark off.

Every week there is a new set of Battle Pass challenges though Epic Games is looking to do things a little differently with Season 5. No longer are these specific quests off-limits to non Battle Pass members, though for full access it’s better to make that jump. To help get you on your way to total completion to rank up those tiers, here’s what you need to know about Season 5, Week 2!

The Challenges:

First up, let’s overview what the challenges actually are first:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (7)

Eliminate opponents in Paradise Palms (3)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Score a basket on different hoops (5)

Search chests in Loot Lake (7)

Search between an oasis, rock archway, and dinosaurs (1)

Sniper Rifle eliminations (2)

That’s it! For Battle Pass users, it’s pretty easy to knock out a few of these challenges all at once. Drop into Paradise palms and use an Assault Rifle or Sniper to take out players, and that’s a few quests in one go! Play smarter, not harder.

How to Solve the “Search Between an Oasis, Rock Archway, and Dinosaurs” Challenge:

For this particular challenge, you’re going to need to drop into Paradise Palms. In the name of efficiency, drop down into the south-west part of the map. In the picture below, you can see exactly where you need to head to:

Once you’ve made it to the above marked location, simply walk up to the Battle Star and ‘search’ to interact. Voila! One challenge down! The next one is pretty easy as well, in fact – this entire week is a bit easier than most! For the next challenge, however, let’s find some basketball hoops! 9 in total, but you only need 5!

Where to Find Basketball Hoop Locations

One of this week’s challenges is finding all of the basketball hoops. After exploring the map for locations easiest to drop in, here’s where you need to go:

One in Junkjunction

Snobby Shores

In the far left corner of Tilted Towers

In the middle of Tilted Towers and Snobby Shores

In the middle of Tilted Towers and Snobby Shores Greasy Grove

In between Fatal Fields and Shifty Shafts

Smack dab in the middle of Paradise

Retail Row

Just north of Paradise Palms

One step closer to unlocking a free Battle Star that you can get after completing all of the challenges successfully.

Before we head to the free Road Trip Battle Star, two other challenges that might look trickier than they actually are include the “Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match” and the “Search chests in Loot Lake.” Ammo boxes are literally everywhere, so it’s really not hard to do that one bit. Loot lake is also littered with chests, and it’s a very specific zone on the map. Simple drop in and loot to your heart’s content. That being said, the challenges are still live, so be wary – that zone is going to be hot!

Road Trip #2 Free Battle Star Location

One of the new aspects in Fortnite Season 5 is actually a spin from a Season 4 favourite: Blockbuster. Now called the game’s Road Trip challenges, the goal here is to complete 7 sets of weekly challenges for players to earn a “mystery outfit” and earn that XP. You can also check out the full list of challenges this week right here from our previous coverage.

Also just like with the Blockbuster challenge, a free Battle Star awaits if you know where to look. That’s where we come in!

The second free Battle Star can be claimed once all of Week 2’s challenges have been successfully completed. Once done, the loading screen is actually where you’ll find your hidden spot! For those that haven’t gotten the loading screen yet, you’ll need to mosey on over to Lazy Links. From there, you’ll see the main building in this zone – walk up to the top part of the building and a mysterious Battle Star awaits! Simply walk up to it and hit ‘search’ to interact. Voila! Road Trip number 2’s free Battle Star is now safetly in your possession.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!