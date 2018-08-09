Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges

It’s a new week, which means new challenges for Fortnite players to partake in! These weekly challenge sets offer a way to break up that monotony a bit in between those impressive Victory Royale wins!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 5’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 5 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction – 0/7

Use Portal Rifts – 0/3

Eliminate Opponents in a Single Match – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade – 0/300

Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes – 0/5

Follow the Treasure Map Found in Snobby Shores – 0/1

Eliminate Opponents in Shifty Shafts – 0/3

This week’s challenges give players a reason to take on those Portal Rifts, and it’s actually pretty easy to knock out a few of these in one swing. Drop into Shifty Shafts, toss a stink bomb, and go ham on other players to knock out at least three of the unique quests in one go. Chests in Junk Junction are literally everywhere, so that one is pretty easy too.

Some of these challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!