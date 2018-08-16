Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

It’s a new week, Fortnite players, which means a new chance to show off those skills and discover a few Battle Stars … you know, in between those impressive Victory Royale win!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 6’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 6 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Deal head shot damage to opponents – 0/500

Harvest building resources with a pickaxed – 0/3000

Search where the Stone Heads are looking – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search chests in Lonely Lodge – 0/7

Complete timed trials – 0/5

Minigun or Light Machine Gun eliminations – 0/2

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers – 0/3

This is an easier week than usual, making it fairly straight forward for players to get in there and knock out several quests at the same time. For instance, drop into Tilted Towers – take out enemy players with a minigun or LMG and aim for the head. While you’re there, get to work with that pickaxe on the nearby trees, buildings, – anything. Right there is three quests knocked out in one fell swoop. That, and chests are everywhere in Lonely Lodge, that’s pretty self-explanatory.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices!