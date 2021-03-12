Fortnite Season 6: How to Get the Battle Pass for Free

✖

Fortnite’s current season is coming to an end soon which means there’s another season and another Battle Pass to look forward to within the next couple of days. For those who’ve completed the premium Battle Pass from Season 5 or are at least close to it, you’ve got an easy way to get the Season 6 pass at no out-of-pocket cost to yourself. If you’ve purchased the Marigold Challenge Pack released not long ago, you’ve got another avenue for getting the Battle Pass ad no additional cost if you’ve completed enough challenges and have been diligent about saving your V-Bucks.

That’s essentially what the “free” nature of each season’s Battle Pass comes down to – being mindful about saving the V-Bucks earned through each season’s respective pass. For Season 5, players were able to earn a total of 1,500 V-Bucks by completing the premium version of the Battle Pass.

That Battle Pass only costs 950 V-Bucks to start with, so some quick math will tell you that you can spend up to 550 of the V-Bucks from the Battle Pass and still have enough left over to purchase Season 6’s. If you've still got that amount as the season ends, you won't have to pay anymore for the next Battle Pass. Keep up that mindful saving if you haven’t already and you’ll be able to purchase the Battle Pass for Season 6 – and presumably the seasons after it – by only paying the one-time cost for whatever Battle Pass you started with.

If you’ve understandably been enticed by the many skins available throughout Season 6 and find yourself below the threshold of the 950 V-Bucks needed to purchase the next season’s Battle Pass, you might still have a way to get the Battle Pass as free as it gets if you’re partial to one recently released skin.

The Marigold bundle of cosmetics released recently comes with not only the skin itself and some accessories but also the prospect of getting 1,500 V-Bucks. In order to get those, however, you’ll have to complete a set of challenges. The earned V-Bucks are sectioned off by different challenges, but in order to have enough for the Battle Pass, you’ll have to complete all five challenges since completing only four will leave you with just 900 V-Bucks.

We don’t know yet what the theme of Season 6’s Battle Pass will be, but we do know some details about the next season with more to come as we get closer to its release date.