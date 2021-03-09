Fortnite Item Shop Updates With Long-Awaited Skin

✖

A new Fortnite Item Shop update has added a long-awaited skin that we knew was coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC game, but we didn't know when. That said, to cop the new skin, you will need to fork over $12. If you do this, not only will you get the skin, but a few accessories.

Epic Games' newest update of the Item Shop has a variety of new skins, including the Marigold skin, also known as the female Midas skin, or in other words, one of the most highly-anticipated skins. Part of the Marigold Challenge Pack, the $12 purchase nets you the skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself, courtesy of Epic Games:

Break the curse of the Golden Touch. Grab the Marigold Challenge Pack, inspired by @kitsunexkitsu in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/ntpEBBfyg1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Of course, like every Item Shop update, this rotation isn't permanent, so if you want the skin, be sure to cop sooner rather than later. While it will almost definitely return at a later date, it could be a long wait for those that miss out on the skin this time.

