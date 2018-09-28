‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Cube Might Keep Growing

According to a brand-new Fortnite leak, not only is the game’s giant cube not going anywhere anytime soon, it’s going to get bigger. That’s right, if you thought the story of the cube was coming to an end, it appears the opposite is the case.

The new leak comes via internal assets of the game that feature a “CubeGrowth” folder where there are a metric ton of files of different assets related to the cube growing.

So, the cube is going to grow this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/LgbjWT27AL — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 28, 2018

The new leaked assets are accompanied by increasing reports from players seeing the Floating Island with the cube near Salty Springs and other parts of the map. At the moment, it’s unknown if this is a glitch or perhaps the first tease of what is soon coming.

Some players are reporting seeing the Floating Island in different areas around the new #Fortnite Map in Playground. It’s currently unknown if this is a glitch or the start of an in-game event (via @D_YouTuber_). pic.twitter.com/7YdglNMgU4 — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteINTEL) September 27, 2018

There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason why this is happening. At first, it was thought to be exclusive to Playground Mode, but players have since reported seeing it in duos and solos as well. Further, why this only happening for certain players, isn’t clear, and perhaps suggests this is nothing more than some bugs running wild.

Alas, once again, no one knows what’s going on in Fortnite, expect Epic Games, of course. Whatever is happening — or is about to happen — it seems to involve the cube. Many players assumed the cube would be gone with the new season, but perhaps the new season was merely a red flag, and the true changes are brewing in the wait.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous — and regularly updated — coverage of the battle-royale title by clicking here.