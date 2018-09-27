‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Will Bring Custom Controller Binding Support

Fortnite will support custom controller bindings at the start of Season 6 to let players remap their controllers as they see fit.

Epic Games announced the release of the custom controls feature through a Reddit post on Wednesday that previewed the changes to come ahead of Season 6. With the next season scheduled to start on Thursday, September 27, players can start planning out their new key bindings now ahead of that date to prepare for all sorts of different button combinations.

Explaining what’ll be different when the custom bindings feature is released, Epic Games’ senior technical designer who goes by AaronAtEpic on Reddit shared some visuals to give an idea of what the new settings page will look like for the controller remapping process.

“The way you’ll be selecting the configuration has changed to a selector on the left side of the menu,” the senior technical designer said on Reddit. “After selecting Custom, the right side of the menu becomes buttons that are selectable. When a button is clicked, it opens a list of actions that can be assigned to that button.

“Mode selection (Combat, Build) has changed to selectable by triggers. When you’re in a mode, the actions for that mode and actions that span between modes will show in the actions list to select from. One of the three images shown below reveals a settings screen not unlike other games where the custom layout can be configured by clearing out the default buttons for different commands and replacing them with whatever buttons players prefer.”

Within the post, the Epic Games employee stuck around to answer a few more questions or respond to Fortnite players’ comments. One user suggested that Epic Games should add separate sensitivity for building and combat, a change that would allow players to be as precise as possible when performing actions in each state. The designer responded to that suggestion to say that “This will be coming very soon.” Elaborating on an instant edit binding feature, AaronAtEpic directed people to the image above that shows an “Actions” list where “Edit” and “Repair” are shown, but not as hold actions, and said that these can be placed where ever people want, thus making way for an instant edit binding option.

The post concluded by saying that the first version of this feature would be available on Thursday when Season 6 begins, so expect more iterations to come with the separate sensitivity and more in the future.