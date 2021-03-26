Fortnite Season 6 Exploit Lets You Instantly Craft Items

✖

A new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 exploit allows players to craft items quicker in the game. The exploit was shared by Fortnite YouTuber @Jedi2x, and it works by using the game's auto-run feature. The player will need to have everything necessary for the item they plan to craft. After the player begins auto-running, they'll want to open up the crafting menu and start to craft. This action will cancel the auto-run and the craft. After this, when the player opens up the menu to begin crafting, the timer will no longer complete itself, and the item will be crafted almost instantly!

It's worth noting that some Fortnite players don't seem to find this crafting exploit all that effective. In addition to the Tweet above, @Jedi2X also shared this video on Reddit, and some posters indicated that the exploit doesn't work consistently enough to be effective in the game. Of course, that's a matter of opinion, and Fortnite fans will have to try it for themselves to see whether or not it's worth the effort. Still, the video is interesting, and some might find the saved time beneficial, if they can master it!

Fortnite exploits such as this one are always interesting to see! Players have discovered a lot of secrets in the game over the years, and taking advantage of them can be a big help! It remains to be seen whether or not Epic Games will patch this exploit out anytime soon, but it might be small enough to fly under the developer's radar; it's certainly not as big a deal as the invincibility exploit that was recently discovered in the game's new season. That one will probably be patched out sooner rather than later, given how helpful it can be for those that master it!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

