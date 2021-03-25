Fortnite Season 6 Glitch Gives You Infinite Health

A new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 glitch has been discovered, and it can give players infinite health when used correctly! The glitch seems to have been discovered by YouTuber OrangeGuy, and the video can be found at the top of this page. The glitch requires the Slurp Mushroom item. Once that's in hand, the player needs to track down a porta-potty. The player must then bring it down to one hit remaining. After that, they consume the mushroom and get inside. A friend will then destroy the porta-potty. If it's been done correctly, the player will begin automatically regenerating health!

In the video, OrangeGuy cautions that players might have to try it a couple times to get it to work correctly. However, once it's been pulled off, the results speak for themselves! In the video, we can even see that the player technically won't lose health once the storm starts doing five damage, because of the speed of the regeneration. When the amount of damage done by the storm increases, however, the player will start losing health.

It will be interesting to see how long the glitch remains in the game. Epic Games tends to patch out these types of things quickly, and it's not hard to imagine that this one will become a quick priority to prevent players from abusing it. In other words, players will want to take advantage of this one while they can!

Some posters on the video have theorized that players might be able to pull off the trick solo using a grenade to blow up the porta-potty, rather than having a friend do it. The timing would have to be done just right, but theoretically it could work. Of course, some glitches can be fickle, so it's hard to say for certain it would allow it to work in the same way. Players that want to experiment with the method can try it for themselves, provided Epic doesn't patch it out first!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying the new season of Fortnite so far? What do you think of this glitch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!