‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Battle Pass Includes New Music Packs

Fortnite Season 6 is here and comes bearing gifts in the way of adorable pets, spooky new locations, and tons more! While this new season is only getting started with a wild road ahead, the new music packs available with the Battle Pass makes that journey even more enjoyable.

These Music Packs let players customize both the Lobby and the Menue music for their battle royale experience. There’s even a remixed version of the original sounds from the game in case you’re just really attached to the main theme itself.

Pair those many, many emotes with the right tunes and your Fortnite experience is even more personalized!

The Music Packs, just like the other incentives, make buying the Battle Pass even more worth it. For those looking to earn sweet rewards, below are this week’s challenges to get started and rank up those tiers:

Free Challenges:

Pickup a Legendary Item in different matches – 0/3

Regain Healthy from a Cozy Campfire – 0/150

Stage 1: Search Chests – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Apply Shields – 0/500

Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction – 0/1

Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights – 0/7

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations – 0/5

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges.

The bright side about this week’s challenges is that they are mostly self-explanatory, making it really easy to knock out several of them in one single match. Looking for a little help with the “dance under different streetlight spotlights” challenge? Don’t worry, we’ve got ou covered with our walkthrough here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. You can also check out our Fortnite Game Hub right here for all of your gaming news needs. From cosplay, to patch notes, to even server status updates – we’ve got everything you need to make sure you get that coveted Victory Royale spot!

Thoughts on the new season and the inclusion of Music Packs? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!