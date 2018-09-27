‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Adds New Shadow Stones

Fortnite Season 6 is here not only did the team over at Epic Games add adorable pets and spooky new locations to their map, but they also added a mysterious new item called Shadow Stones!

“Embrace the darkness with this new consumable that can be found around the map,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and the miniature stones seem like the prefect addition following “Kevin,” the mysterious cube!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the studio:

Shadow Stones

Consumable typically found around corrupted areas of the map.

Using a Shadow Stone will apply ‘Shadow Form’ for a brief period.

While in Shadow Form: Unable to use weapons. Become invisible to enemies when stationary. You become more visible and leave behind a Shadow Trail when moving. Gain increased movement speed, jump height and fall damage immunity. Gain a new ability, Phase, can be activated by pressing the Primary Fire button. Phase: Propels you in the direction you are facing, and allows you to pass through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early by holding down Alt Fire button (aim down sights).



The new item comes at the perfect time, because the team also decided to vault a few popular items – we guess they are wanting to move into more “supernatural” items in the spirit of Halloween:

“Vaulted Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives.”

All of the weapons/items added to the Vault in patch v6.0 will currently remain available in Playgrounds.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”