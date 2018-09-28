‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Pet Addition Gave Us the Best John Wick Reunion

Reunited and it feels so good! The 6th season of Fortnite is here and it comes bringing adorably loyal good boys doing their best thanks to the addition of pets in the popular battle royale game. What we didn’t expect with the latest feature was a reunion of the century.

Everyone and their mother knows not to get between John Wick and his dog – and we also know what happens when the unfortunate occurs – but thanks to the recently added pets, a glorious reunion has occurred!

So basically, if you come across a player using the John Wick look-a-like skin in a Fortnite match … run. Run far, run wide – that’s not a battle you should fight this day.

As far as Fortnite Season 6 goes, “Always have a friend watching your back when you drop in. Pets are now available in-game,” boasts Epic Games. “The addition of furry companions (and not so furry ones) has been something speculated about for awhile now out of pure fan desire. It seems that Epic Games listened – as they are known to do – and now players never have to venture alone in their quest for that delectable Victory Royale!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

In case you are unfamiliar with the plot of the movie this entire story is based on:

“When sadistic young thugs senselessly attack John Wick (Keanu Reeves) – a brilliantly lethal ex-assassin – they have no idea they’ve messed with the wrong guy. With New York City as his bullet-riddled playground, Wick embarks on a merciless rampage, hunting down his adversaries with the skill and ruthlessness that made him an underworld legend.”

There’s also a really sad scene having to do with said puppers – you have been warned!