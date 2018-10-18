‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 4 Challenges Guide

Every week, the team over at Epic Games tasks Fortnite players with a new set of challenges and with Season 6 still going strong, week 4’s challenges are now live to get started on a simple kind of grind. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars, all the while fighting for that delicious Victory Royale!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to see what Week 4 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches (5)

Search an Ammo Box in different Named Locations (7)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Land at Greasy Grove (1)

Dance on top of a Clock Tower (1)

Get a score of 3 or more at different Shooting Galleries (5)

Eliminate opponents near any of the Corrupted Areas (3)

Some of these challenges are pretty easy to hit all in one go. Land in Greasy Grove, search for Ammo Boxes, and use a Port-a-Fortress while there and you’ve got three challenges knocked out just like that!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”