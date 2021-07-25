Fortnite Leak Reveals a Feature That Could Be a Game-Changer

✖

A new Fortnite Season 7 leak has revealed a feature that could be a game-changer. Last month, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX leaked that "rideable wildlife" was coming to the game either during Season 7 or Season 8. So far, this hasn't happened, but there's still plenty of time for this to change. Since then, HypeX has leaked a new feature, which, if related to this previous leaked feature, could be a game-changer.

At the time, HypeX detailed that rideable wildlife was added to the game's files in conjunction with a new class and that it was all still in very early development, hinting a Season 7 arrival was unlikely.

Mounts alone would be a game-changer, but what about flying mounts? Taking to Twitter this week, HypeX revealed that Epic Games are working on a new animal codenamed Avian, which implies it will be of the flying variety.

"Epic are working on a new wildlife animal codenamed 'Avian,' from the codename of it it will probably be the first flying animal in Fortnite," said HypeX. "Remember, that is NOT his name it's just the codename!"

Epic are working on a new wildlife animal codenamed "Avian", from the codename of it it will probably be the first flying animal in Fortnite! Remember, that is NOT his name it's just the codename! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Of course, if you combine this pair of leaks, you get flying mounts, but it remains to be seen if both things will come to the game, let alone come together for flying mounts. Right now, everything here is not only unofficial, but laced with speculation, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices as a free-to-play game. For more coverage on Epic Games' battle royale game, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: