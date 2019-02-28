‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 1 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Season 8 has now arrived for fans of the hit battle royale online game and though there is so much to do with the new map changes and game additions, the weekly challenges must go on!

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 1’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to see what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Visit all Pirate Camps (7)

Search Chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction (7)

Stage 1: Deal damage with a Shotgun and an Explosive weapon in a single match (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow (3)

Use a Volcano Vent in different matches (5)

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive weapon (3)

Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (200)

We’ll be getting up more detailed guides throughout the day, so stay tuned! As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”