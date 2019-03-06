‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 2, 3, and 4 Challenges Leaked

Every week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players and with Season 8 in full force, week 2’s challenges have leaked early. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars, and this leak will help players plan before the challenge list goes live.

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Now for the challenges:

Having the next three weeks in advance is awesome, but does give the team a chance to swap it up. Given that Week 2 goes live tomorrow, it’s probably a little too late to see a switch for the upcoming challenges, which gives players a chance to get an early jump.

Since this is a datamined leak with no confirmation from Epic Games, the above list is subject to change before the challenges themselves go live on March 7th.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s upcoming challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

