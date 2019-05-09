Fortnite Season 9 Map Features John Wick’s House

Today, Fortnite Season 9 went live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and other platforms accompanied by some pretty substantial changes to the game, including the return of a Tilted Towers with a cyberpunk makeover, the vaulting of numerous weapons, new gameplay features, and of course a new battle pass. That said, one of the biggest changes made to the game are the map changes.

As mentioned above, Tilted Towers has been rebuilt, and it now boasts a cyberpunk, futuristic look. But who cares about “Neo Tilted,” when John Wick’s house has been added to the game. That’s right, Epic Games has added John Wick’s house to Fortnite. More specifically, where Calamity once stood, John Wick’s House is now in Paradise Palms. Unfortunately, Mr. Wick isn’t home, probably because he’s busy slaughtering level one Battle Pass skin players.

Season 9 is here and the Island has changed! Get a look at the Map to see what’s new ✨ pic.twitter.com/6PiEGLZnsg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 9, 2019

The recreation of John Wick’s home isn’t exact by every measurement, but it’s a pretty close recreation of it. In addition to this, there’s new mentions of a John Wick mode and more in the game’s files. All of this suggests that Epic Games has some content in store this season with the character.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more on everything changed, added, and removed with the launch of Season 9, click here.

“The volcano has erupted and forever changed some long lasting locations – from the ashes, Neo Tilted rises,” writes Epic Games of Season 9. “Grab the squad to explore the bright lights of new attractions like Peely’s Banana Stand and Nugget Hut. Catch a ride and quickly traverse areas by flying in and out of the new Slipstream wind transportation system. Use the new Air Vents to quickly navigate from building to building. Take a glide over to the new Mega Mall to do some shopping before the storm hits. The future is yours in Season 9!”

