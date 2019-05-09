Fortnite Season 9 Adds Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy to the Map

Today, Epic Games kicked-off Season 9 of Fortnite, which brought with it a ton of changes, including many, many changes to the game’s map. For example, Tilted Towers has been destroyed and resurrected as “Neo Tilted,” a cyberpunk-themed take on the iconic Fortnite location. Meanwhile, Epic Games also added John Wick’s house into the game, because, why not, this is Fortnite. But the crossovers don’t stop there. Epic Games has also added Scoops Ahoy from Stranger Things to the game’s map. Because, again, why not?

The question is: what does this mean? Is this simply an Easter egg? It’s possible, but given that this is Fortnite, it’s likely more of a tease than a simple homage. In other words, it looks like a Stranger Things crossover with Fortnite could happen at some point this season or soon after it.

Stranger Things Season 3 is poised to release on July 4, so perhaps something will happen around this time.

As you may know, Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. Most recently, it featured a pretty big crossover event with Avengers: Endgame, which is to say, the idea that it has another crossover with Stranger Things in the pipeline isn’t that crazy. In fact, it’s not very crazy at all.

Of course, take all this speculation with a grain of salt. At the moment, there’s been no word of a crossover from Netflix or Epic Games. There’s simply only this Easter egg.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For the breakdown of all the new changes, additions, and subtractions Season 9 made to the game, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

