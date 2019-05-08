Fortnite Season 9 Teaser Hints at the Return of Tilted Towers

The third and presumably final teaser for Fortnite’s next season has been released, and if it’s hinting at what it seems to be, it looks like Tilted Towers will be making a return in Season 9. What’s expected to be a new Battle Pass skin was also teased in the tweet shared on Wednesday, but the much more interesting part was the short message that accompanied it and looked ahead to the future of Fortnite.

Epic Games shared its first teaser on Monday with a second one shared afterwards, each of those following the same formula. They’d say “The future is” with the fourth word changing each time along with the May 9th start date for Season 9. This latest teaser that’s seen below specifically references Tilted though, and if you’re even remotely active in Fortnite, you’ll know that means Tilted Towers.

Tilted Towers has been the go-to drop spot for quick action and training one’s combat skills since it was added to Fortnite. If there’s any location a player could recall by name, it’d likely be Tilted Towers, so it makes sense that Epic Games would bring it back somehow. It was destroyed recently by a big volcano eruption, so how it’ll return is unclear, but the futuristic vibe that the new season is giving off means that it’s likely the location will have an updated look.

After looking back at the other teasers following the third one’s reveal, perhaps the previous ones were referencing unique locations themselves? The volcano affected more than just Tilted Towers, so perhaps “Unknown” and “Bright” that were used in the first teasers actually mean more than they’re letting on.

Every change a new season contains doesn’t always roll out at the start of a season, so Tilted Towers may stay gone for a while longer. With how popular it is, it could very well be back right when the update is released though. We’ll find out on May 9th when Season 9 begins.

