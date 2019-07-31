Fortnite Releases Season X Story Trailer

Time is getting convoluted in Fortnite’s Season X as evidenced by the new trailer that dropped on Wednesday for the game’s upcoming season. The new trailer was released ahead of the tenth season’s start that’s scheduled for August 1st with Jonesy being sent on a journey through time where older parts of Fortnite float about. This brief story trailer appears to be hinting at the return of some parts of Fortnite that were previously thought to be gone, but it’s impossible to know what all will happen until the season begins.

Fortnite’s Season 10 will indeed be called “Season X” as the previous teasers indicated, according to this video. The full name of the next couple of months’ worth of content is called “Season X: Out of Time” which adds to the idea that the whole thing will be revolving around time travel. Fortnite accelerated to the future in the current season with Neo Tilted Towers and other structures appearing on the map, and it looks like this next season will instead be revisiting the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vaulted weapons and other objects of interest float around in whatever space the default has found himself in as players take a sort of walk through Fortnite’s timeline. Seasonal cosmetics and objects along with event-related structures like the rocket which captured everyone’s attention in a previous season make appearances throughout the trailer. Since the flow of time is now not as certain as it was once thought to be, Epic Games is poised to bring back anything it wants in this next season.

The trailer comes to an end with Dusty Depot shown back on the map, but not without the threat of a meteor again looming over it. Time appears to be frozen in the moment before meteor landed on the area long ago and reduced it to ruins. Later seasons would build on Dusty Depot – which was afterwards called Dusty Divot – but it looks like the location will make a return in Season X. Fortnite players expected as much given previous teasers like the one above that showed the location and asked players to “Think Back.”

Fortnite Season X: Out of Time is scheduled to begin on August 1st, so look for the full patch notes for that update soon to explain everything that’s been changed.