Fortnite Season X Battle Pass Breakdown

Epic Games has officially launched the tenth season of Fortnite Battle Royale action, which is known as Season X, and players have already found their new favorite item to essentially not like. Giant mechs are now part of the game, and while they seem to be fun, there are a lot of people who are not fans. That said, a new season means there is a new Battle Pass to conquer and earn all of its glorious rewards, including a bounty of new skins, emotes, emblems, and so much more.

Just like every Battle Pass before it in Fortnite, the Season X variant brings with it 100 levels of goodies to acquire. There are a couple different ways to go about picking it up, including earning it and purchasing it. Of course, a new Battle Pass means a new set of challenges and rewards as well. In any case, here is everything you will need to know about the Fortnite Battle Royale Season X Battle Pass:

BATTLE PASS COST

As many of you likely know, Fortnite has its own in-game currency called V-Bucks. These are earned in-game as well as purchased with real money. The Battle Pass itself costs 950 V-Bucks. Within the game, 1,000 V-Bucks can be purchased for about $10, but there is another option. The Battle Bundle comes in at 2,800 V-Bucks and gives buyers the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass. Additionally, each tier can be purchase right from the start, but this will set players back a bit in the V-Bucks department. Purchasing the remaining 74 tiers (if you buy the Battle Bundle) will run you 11,100 V-Bucks in the free-to-play game.

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES

Fortnite Battle Royale used to have Weekly Challenges, which was a rather quick and simple way to earn Battle Stars to reach the next tier on one’s Battle Pass. However, these have been changed slightly as there are now groups of missions for players to complete instead, and the vast majority are only available if the player has purchased the Battle Pass. They are also timed, and will likely continue arriving throughout Season X, much like the Weekly Challenges. That said, the Daily Challenges are no longer in the game.

BATTLE PASS REWARDS

Of course, you can’t have challenges without rewards for players to grind for. Purchasing the Battle Pass already unlocks some of the rewards, especially for those who opt for the Battle Bundle or even purchase all of the tiers. The rewards that are part of the Fortnite Season X Battle Pass include new skins, wraps (for vehicles, weapons, etc.), gliders, emotes, soundtracks, loading screen artwork (which appears to be fan art), and much more. This all leads up to the Ultima Knight Outfit, which is the tier 100 reward, and it is a progressive skin, which means it has different variants. Needless to say, there is plenty up for grabs in Season X of Fortnite Battle Royale.

KEVIN IS CANON

Everybody remember Kevin, the giant cube that took a stroll around the Fortnite island, bringing with it all sorts of mysteries goodies. However, it was players that began calling the entity Kevin, and the Season X Battle Pass has formally recognized this fact, making Kevin canon in Fortnite lore. Okay, maybe it doesn’t run that deep, but there is a wrap named Kevin and it features everything the cube had. Needless to say, this is one that is certainly for the fans.

Fornite is currently in Season X and is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more information on the wildly popular game, check out some of our previous coverage. For the full Season X patch notes, those can be found here.