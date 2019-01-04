‘Fortnite’ Fans Plead For Epic Games to Fix “Seizure Bug”

Like any online game, Fortnite is subject to glitches and weird bugs. Some of them are funny, others can be seen as game-breaking, and the latest found has the battle royale community pleading with the studio for a quick fix.

Dubbed the “Seizure Bug,” one Redditor took to the forums to share a clip of the glitch in action citing that it makes the screen shake uncontrollably, therefore breaking the game in a title that is heavy on the PvP quick-action.

Warning for language below:

The bug in question is continuing to gather interest, with many other players mentioning that they’ve experienced something similar. Given that this is a shooter and aim is key to victory, this would definitely be classified as game-breaking. Unfortunately, it hasn’t seemed to capture the right interest – at least not yet. “I submitted a video of this weeks ago… 3 upvotes” Mas_Zeta commented. “The only way to make Epic actually care is upvoting the issues so they prioritize it.”

One theory about the “Seizure Bug” is that landing on the ice over the lake can trigger it, which would make sense given that this area is newly added o the map with the new season. This theory has also grown in popularity as players gather to say that this is the only instance in which this bug happens to them – when they land on the new area atop the lake.

Hopefully with the initial post gaining traction, Epic Games will see the footage and deploy a hotfix soon. As for now, we have to wait and see what their plans are before next week’s update.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and select mobile devices. Have you run into this particular issue, or one like it? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your recent experiences in-game.