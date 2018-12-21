‘Fortnite’ Server Issues Reported, Epic Games Responds (UPDATE)

Update:

We’ve deployed a server fix that addresses issues with degraded server performance. Remaining issues should be resolved over the next couple of hours. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2018

Earlier today, Fortnite players were reporting various issues with the game’s servers saying that all of the modes within the Battle Royale title were affected. Epic Games has just provided an update on their social media accounts stating that they are aware of the issue and are actively working on a fix. With players continuously reporting ongoing glitches with the game’s servers, the developers are continuing to monitor the situation for any additional fixes.

We’re aware of server performance issues across all modes. We have identified the cause and are working on a fix. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2018

Captioned, “We’re aware of server performance issues across all modes. We have identified the cause and are working on a fix,” the studio has also updated their maintenance site for players to track. There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational” except for the Game Services portion:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Degraded Performance

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, the team is working on a fix and we will update this story as soon as the servers stabilize.

In the meantime, you can check out what else is new in the game while the developers work on patching everything up. Day 3 of the 14 Days of Fortnite event is now live, and we also have a couple of guides live on the site for Week 3’s challenges! You can learn more about what’s going on in the game currently right here with our official Game Hub.