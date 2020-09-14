Fortnite Servers Are Currently Down

It appears that Fortnite is facing some server issues related to log ins, as several posters across social media are reporting issues with the game. As of this writing, it is not known how long the game will be down for, but the official Fortnite Status Twitter account has stated that an update will be issued when there has been a resolution. Until the publisher states otherwise, this should be considered a temporary issue, and it should be resolved by Epic Games rather quickly. For now, it seems that players will just have to sit tight!

We're investigating issues related to kicks and logins. We'll provide an update when these are resolved. pic.twitter.com/Wtg1gmoc3O — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 14, 2020

Of course, the downtime couldn't come at a worse time! Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 kicked off earlier this month, adding in some of the most exciting new content the game has ever seen. This season is centered around the Marvel Universe, bringing a number of skins and locations related to the world of the comics. While the game has featured Marvel content in the past, the current crossover takes things to a much bigger level, with a storyline that actually crosses over into the continuity of Marvel Comics. A tie-in comic was written by Thor writer Donny Cates, and the story takes place within the writer's current run on the book.

While a number of Marvel skins are currently available in the game, more appear to be on the way in the near future! Currently, characters like Thor, Groot, Iron Man, Wolverine, and Mystique are available in the game. These join previously released skins, such as Deadpool, Cable, and Psylocke. The previous season of the game allowed players to unlock skins based on Aquaman and Black Manta, of DC Comics fame. As a result, Fortnite has now offered the closest thing to a Marvel and DC crossover in the world of video games! Hopefully, Epic Games will resolve the issue quickly, and fans will be able to get back to the action.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

