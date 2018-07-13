Fortnite Servers Down, Epic Games Issues Statement

Today’s been a pretty busy one for Epic Games, with the launch of its fifth season of Fortnite and the introduction of its revamping of the Unreal Engine program. But that doesn’t mean everything has gone their way today.

First off, PlayStation Network ran into some issues that were affecting the game for a few hours. Now it appears that it’s running into issues in general.

The company recently made note of some issues happening within Fortnite that appears to be affecting players, including something that appears to be affecting both matchmaking and logging in across all platforms.

Just a little while ago, it noted, “We’re aware of and actively investigating an issue impacting multiple game services. We’ll keep you updated as we identify and work towards a resolution.” A few minutes later, it updated with, “We are continuing to investigate the issue.”

It then took to Twitter to explain that it was taking down the servers for the time being to find the “root cause.” You can see that status update below.

We’re taking servers down to further investigate the root cause, we’ll keep you updated on the status as we dig in. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 13, 2018

Further updates can be found over on the Epic Games status page, which a lot of people are probably continuously updating to see when Fortnite will be back up and running again.

A time frame hasn’t been given in regards to when the problems will be fixed. Epic also didn’t say what could be causing the problem, though high traffic could be playing a part in it since millions of players have logged in to see what Season 5 is all about. We’ll let you know if they mention something more specific.

We’ll keep you notified once the services are back up and running. It shouldn’t take too long considering the huge fan base that’s into Fortnite and all. And usually stuff like this gets fixed pretty quickly with the high demand and all. Fingers crossed that it’ll be done soon!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.