Fortnite Downtime Announced, Here’s When Servers Go Down

Fortnite servers are going offline tomorrow morning with Epic Games announcing that some scheduled maintenance will take place to improve the game’s infrastructure.

Just after the release of Patch v4.3 when Shopping Carts and more were deployed into the battle royale game, Epic Games announced that another instance of server downtime will take place soon. It’s happening early in the morning for most players once again, so you hopefully won’t have to worry about having your Victory Royales interrupted. Epic Games confirmed that at 4 a.m. ET on May 31, the servers will be taken offline to perform the maintenance.

We will be taking downtime to implement improvements to our overall infrastructure tomorrow, May 31. Downtime begins at 4am ET (08:00 GMT). Watch https://t.co/GAC2fAgMFC for updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 31, 2018

The link to Epic Games’ status page for Fortnite has now also been updated to reflect the scheduled downtime. Should any issues crop up when performing the maintenance, Epic Games should have the page updated to share more details on the situation, but you’ll most likely see those updates through the game’s Twitter account as well since everyone will be asking where their Fortnite is at if things don’t start on time.

Aside from the new post about the scheduled maintenance on the status page, there’s also still a notification about a problem with match victories on consoles. This problem apparently caused wins to not be tracked correctly on the game’s console versions, but Epic Games has stated that this should be fixed in tomorrow’s update as well.

“We’ve identified and are actively looking into a situation where Battle Royale match wins for console players are not reporting correctly,” the server status page says. “We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.”

We’re releasing a small update to resolve some issues with the latest patch, including server crashes and shopping cart bugs. We’ll have another update tomorrow May 31 to fix an issue with wins not counting on console. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 30, 2018

Fortnite’s servers will be going offline tomorrow at the scheduled time that’s shown above, but it shouldn’t be long before players are able to return to the battle royale game and hop in Shopping Carts with their squadmates.