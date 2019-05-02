Fortnite’s New Shadow Bombs Are Drawing Mixed Reactions

Epic Games dropped a new update on Fortnite players earlier, which included some fixes as well as a new item to make the experience a bit more interesting. The item in question is the Shadow Bomb, which acts just like the Shadow Stones that were previously part of the game, but only in grenade form. As it is with most things that are added to Fortnite Battle Royale, however, the Shadow Bombs seem to be dividing the audience, with some players believing they are completely overpowered, and others thinking they are the perfect addition to the game.

As part of the v8.51 patch, Shadow Bombs are now part of the Battle Royale experience. Once a player has obtained them, they can throw one down and become invisible to enemies for a total of six seconds. While in the Shadow state, players have increased movement speed, the ability to double jump, and even wall jump. While some players are excited to use the new bombs, others definitely aren’t.

My first Shadowbomb assisted kill.. I’m in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/dt0aUAbRsU — Leopard (@leopardstealth) May 2, 2019

Oooohhhh Kay. That’s pretty wild, gonna bring my game up 10 fold! So I may be able to get a single kill now… 😅 https://t.co/gxPKMtIs6T — CMG_Derp (@CmgDerp) May 2, 2019

These shadow bombs are kind of overpowered because if you use 2 of them, you go invisible. I feel like to make these balanced @FortniteGame has to add a loud sound when an invisible person is near you. #Fortnite #ShadowBomb #gaming https://t.co/D0dx9T3dqd — Team Clover (@Team_Clovers) May 2, 2019

I don’t think I’ve ever been more upset at a patch. I obviously pay attention to every patch and I don’t get this one at ALL…



Who asked for shadow bombs? Thought they learned from the shadow stones… wouldn’t be surprised if these were vaulted soon 🤦‍♂️ — FaZe GwidT (@GwidT) May 2, 2019

one more way to meme and one more way to get the heel beaten out of me thanks epic https://t.co/MHZpqjLpgt — Elliot (@ElliotBTW) May 2, 2019

Fortnite, please take the time to fix the game instead of adding new features, the community will appreciate a much more playable game, then a new overpowered bug infested weapon! — MysticAceTTV (@MysticAceTTV1) May 2, 2019

The new shadow bomb is insane… pic.twitter.com/xd6l8rJpPT — timthetatman (@timthetatman) May 2, 2019

I have no clue how endgames in fortnite is going to work now with shadow bombs, this has a chance to completely change it. — Timothy (@WhoIsGroNadeo) May 2, 2019

Understandably, some Fortnite players aren’t exactly pleased with Epic Games at the moment, especially after they keep adding new items to the game that only seem to delay real progress when it comes to issues. Either way, these new Shadow Bombs are sure to spice up any round of Battle Royale.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on what’s new with the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you a fan of the Shadow Bombs, or do you believe they are overpowered? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

