‘Fortnite’ Shooting Galleries Challenge

It’s a new week which means Fortnite players have another set of challenges ahead in order to take to the battleground and show off those skills in the quest for Battle Stars!

These challenges are a unique set of objectives outlined by Epic Games that allows players a chance for a slightly different play experience in order to climb up those tier ranks and earn some sweet gear. Get those Battle Stars and unlock that progressive loot and to help players do just that, here’s what Challengers need to know about the “Get a score of 3 or more at different Shooting Galleries” challenge.

This particular challenge tasks players with getting a score of three or higher on fiver different galleries. To find these galleries, you can hit up the following locations:

Pleasant Park Woods to the north, just east of Haunted Hills

Wailing Woods East of the Bunker

Viking Village Second level of the mountain to the east of the village

Dusty Divot By the diner

Paradise Palms South of the corrupted area between Paradise Palms and Retail Row

Fatal Fields Top of the mountain to the southwest

Risky Reels Northeast as soon as you drop



Some of these challenges are pretty easy to hit all in one go. Land in Greasy Grove, search for Ammo Boxes, and use a Port-a-Fortress while there and you’ve got three challenges knocked out just like that!

For all of the challenges for week 4:

Free Challenges

Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches (5)

Search an Ammo Box in different Named Locations (7)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Land at Greasy Grove (1)

Dance on top of a Clock Tower (1)

Get a score of 3 or more at different Shooting Galleries (5)

Eliminate opponents near any of the Corrupted Areas (3)

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”