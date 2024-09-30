Fortnite Is Adding Shaq This Week, Claims New Leak

NBA Hall of Famer, actor, and media personality Shaquille O'Neal is reportedly heading to Fortnite in mere days. For the most part, the new characters that have arrived in Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite have been tied to either Marvel or other superhero properties. This has included skins for Iron Man, Black Cat, and most recently, Pixar's Incredible all landing in the Item Shop over the past month. Now, Epic Games seems to be deviating from this superhero theme just a bit later this week.

According to Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR, a new collaboration with Shaq will begin on Friday, October 4. Details on the crossover are still slim, but it's said that Shaq will be getting two different skins in the game. Given his history with basketball, it seems likely that one of these cosmetics would see the famed Center in garb from his playing days. The other remains a mystery but could be something wholly original related more to Fortnite.

FORTNITE X SHAQ – OCTOBER 4 pic.twitter.com/vPIQwftc21 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 30, 2024

If Epic Games is trying to keep with the superhero theme that has served as the basis of Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite, there is one way that this could also tie in with Shaq. Specifically, O'Neal played the DC superhero Steel in the 1997 movie Steel. The movie was widely panned and Shaq was criticized for his performance as the titular character. As a result, there's pretty much no chance that a Steel version of Shaq would come to Fortnite, but hey, you never know.

Outside of the release of these new Shaq skins in Fortnite, Epic will be bringing back its "Fortnitemares" event later in October. Details on the promotion have yet to be disclosed, but more information is likely to come about this week once the game's latest update goes live. Further down the line, Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite is expected to run until early next month on November 2nd. After this time, it's anticipated that Fortnite OG will return for a limited period of time, although Epic itself has yet to confirm as much just yet.