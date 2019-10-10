Fortnite: Sirens Have Started Ahead of the Rocket Launch

Fortnite Season 10 is coming to a close, and as it does, sirens are starting go off in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones game. Why? Because the rocket is getting ready to launch as a new era for the battle royale game seemingly sits on the horizon. For those who haven’t jumped into the game today: the countdown hanging over top of the rocket at good ol’ Dusty Depot, which is scheduled to conclude by this Sunday, is now accompanied by a loud siren that goes off seemingly every minute. And if you’ve been playing the game for awhile, you’ll recognize the noise as the same siren that went off when the first rocket launch all the way back in Season 4.

The siren just started going off moments ago, and appears to be going off about every 60 seconds. And it will presumably do this until the rocket launches on Sunday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sirens started…. pic.twitter.com/z9TLv4Blzx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 10, 2019

As you may know, Epic Games has been teasing “The End” of Fortnite for a little bite now. Now, obviously, the gaming is going nowhere. It still makes more money than I’m sure Epic Games knows what to do with. However, something big is happening, which makes sense given that the title is coming up on a milestone of 10 finished seasons. This — along with a leak that suggests the game’s map is going to get ravaged — has players players convinced something massive is about to happen this weekend, and it will likely conclude in a soft reboot of the game that sees a new map added and a fresh new plotline. Whatever the case, at the very least, something is happening, as the sirens prove.

Of course, be sure to tune in this Sunday to see what happens to the battle royale game. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Epic Games is facing a class-action lawsuit over Fortnite. Why? Because the game is too addicting.