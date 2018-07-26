Fortnite Skeet Shooting Clay Pigeon Locations

Fortnite‘s latest patch added a ton of new stuff for players to discover across the map. One of these goodies is a game within the game. You can now find various skeet shooting ranges across the map. You might have missed them altogether, but this week, one of your challenges will be to find five of these clay pigeon launchers across the map and score a shot on each. The challenge doesn’t give you much to go on, which is why we’ve included this handy map for you to use!

There are six clay pigeon launchers located on this map, circled in red. You can visit any five of them to shoot clay pigeons and complete this challenge. Going from west to east, you can find the launchers directly south of the hills east of Pleasant Park, east off the shores between Flush Factory and Greasy Grove, on the northeastern crop of land that corners Loot Lake, meters off the riverbank to the west of Risky Reels, at the southeastern corner of Paradise Palms, and at the northern tip of Lonely Lodge.

This will net you five Battle Stars, and will be one of the easiest week 3 Battle Pass challenges to complete as long as you know where to go. For those of you who are looking to rack up as many Battle Stars as you can, as quickly as possible, the full list of Week 3 challenges is as follows:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents in a single match (500)

Use a Launchpad (1)

Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory (1) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Shoot a Clay Pigeon at different locations (5)

Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills (5)

Explosive weapon eliminations (3) (HARD)

Overall it’s a pretty easy week. Fatal Fields is one of the chillest places you can possibly land on the Fortnite map, so we recommend waiting a few days and letting all of the early birds open their chests there before trying. Once the crowd thins out, it should be safe and quiet there again, and you can search chests in peace.

The Explosive Weapon eliminations will be much more difficult, mainly because it’s hard to find grenade or rocket launchers laying around. You can still use grenades, of course, though those will require a little more skill on your part. With luck, though, you should be able to knock these out within an afternoon of playtime.

Good luck to you all!