Schedule 1 Is the Game That’ll Keep Me Busy Until GTA 6

GTA 6 might be one of the most anticipated game releases ever, but it’s still months away at best. Luckily, Schedule 1 has entered Early Access on Steam, and it already has me addicted enough to be entertained in the meantime. It’s not often that I find a game in Early Access that’s able to keep my attention for hours, but Schedule 1 is among the hidden gems with that power. As a result, I’m not even concerned with release dates for games like GTA 6. Schedule 1 gives me enough of the criminal vibe you expect from the GTA series, but of course, there are cons in addition to the pros.

Schedule 1 takes you into the world of drug dealing, sharing enough similarities with Drug Dealer Simulator to start rumors about a lawsuit being filed. You start with a simple RV that you park on Uncle Nelson’s ranch, but the night after running an errand in town for your uncle, the ranch is raided by police. With the help of your RV, you escape and find a place to park in Hyland Point. From here, you need to start from scratch and build a drug empire with a bit of guidance from Uncle Nelson.

A Feeling of Lawlessness

When the consequences are virtual, it’s fun to play as a character on the wrong side of the law. The police in Schedule 1 are determined to keep drugs out of Hyland Point, but it doesn’t help them that everybody in Hyland Point wants to buy drugs. As a result, the police are your biggest adversaries, especially since there’s a city-wide curfew each night and police checkpoints where you have to submit to a search if you want to pass through.

If you have anything illegal or the police spot you committing a crime—which includes breaking the curfew—then you are placed under arrest. However, evading the police puts you as Wanted instead, which follows similar mechanics to the stars in GTA. While the story isn’t as cinematic or prevalent in Schedule 1, the overall feeling has some GTA vibes.

Anticipating New Content

Schedule 1 being in Early Access comes with the con of it not being a complete game, and you feel that it’s not fully fleshed out when you play it. It also means that you’re likely to run into glitches and random issues. However, the potential of what can still be added and knowledge that it’ll continue receiving updates for new content and to fix existing issues means that you’ll be able to keep returning to it routinely. Each major update to an Early Access game can make it feel like a new title, so having an option like that in your library while you wait for an anticipated game like GTA 6 helps fill your free time.

Additionally, Schedule 1 lets you play with friends, and co-op often changes up the way you approach tasks compared to being in a single-player world. I know that the game doesn’t seem like much at a glance, but it’s surprisingly easy to be absorbed into its world. I’m glad I found Schedule 1 and decided to give it a try, as I think it’ll curb that GTA itch until GTA 6 is released.