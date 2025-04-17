Twisted Metal Season 2 Gets a Release Date & First Look

It’s time to shift into high gear, fellow racers. Today, Peacock revealed the official release date of when the second season of Twisted Metal, based on the classic PlayStation series, will launch on their platform, and it’s fairly soon. The show, which stars Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz, got a short and hilarious clip, which can be seen below. In it, the two bicker about how long the hangar door takes to open, behind which it has the new character Calypso (played by Superman‘s Anthony Carrigan), as well as the clip confirming official release date of July 31st.

In the clip, we also see a bunch of scenes with exploding cars, high-octane action, and, of course, our favorite killer clown racer, Sweet Tooth, voiced by Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett and acted out by AEW’s Samoa Joe. If you watched the first season, as many did if the viewership is anything to go by, Season 2 is looking to be just as good, if not better. Now with an even bigger cast and the promise of even larger stakes with a deadly tournament, Twisted Metal is fired up to be quite the street outlaw.

The official synopsis of Twisted Metal Season 2 reads as follows:

“Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, no one did vehicular combat better than Twisted Metal. A PlayStation-exclusive franchise, there have been multiple titles in the series, though the last new one was in 2012. A live-service one was reportedly being floated around, but nothing came out of it, and, outside of Peacock’s show, the series has been idle. However, with the way Twisted Metal has been growing in popularity, it may only be a matter of time before Sweet Tooth drives onto PlayStation 5 consoles, hungry for carnage.

Are you excited for the second season of Twisted Metal? Did you watch the first season? Let us know in the comments below! Twisted Metal Season 2 revs its way onto Peacock July 31st. For everything Twisted Metal, PlayStation, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.