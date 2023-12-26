Fortnite Gives Out Free Winterfest Skin to All Players

A new skin has been made available to all Fortnite players at no cost at all. For over a week at this point, Epic Games has been holding its annual "Winterfest" event in Fortnite to coincide with the holiday season. Not only has Winterfest provided a number of new quests for players to complete, it's also been doling out daily gifts that can be obtained for nothing whatsoever. Now, these free giveaways have resulted in a new skin coming to Fortnite that also happens to be compatible with the game's new LEGO component.

If you haven't already done so, Holiday Bushranger is the latest free skin that Epic is handing out to all Fortnite users. This skin is a Christmas-themed variant of the standard Bushranger skin that now sees the character donning a Christmas tree rather than his usual garb. Best of all, a LEGO version of Holiday Bushranger has also been handed out by Epic. To this point, Fortnite fans have been thrilled with the addition of this skin with some going as far as to call it the best giveaway that the game has ever seen.

No, it’s not just a regular ole bush that you’ve unwrapped. It’s Holiday Bushranger! 🎄



Also look at the @LEGOFortnite Style you’ll get 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2oTmcWatfO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 25, 2023

If you're looking to snag Holiday Bushranger for yourself, it's quite simple. Upon booting up Fortnite and logging in, simply slide over to the "Quests" tab of the home screen. Here you'll find a section labeled "Daily Gifts" which is where these Winterfest items have been doled out. You can then press the "Claim" button and you'll find that Holiday Bushranger has then been added to your own Locker. Additionally, any other Daily Gifts that you may not have obtained prior to this time will also be earnable.

For now, there's no major sense of urgency needed when it comes to snagging Holiday Bushranger or these other freebies. Daily Gifts will be live in Fortnite until next week on January 2, 2024, at 9:00am ET. At this time, the gifts that have been handed out as part of Winterfest will no longer be available, so make sure that you act accordingly before then.