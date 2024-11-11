Fortnite Players to Receive Another Free Skin Soon

Fortnite players are soon going to be able to grab another skin in the battle royale shooter for nothing whatsoever. Currently in the midst of Chapter 2 Remix, this current season of Fortnite is a bit on the smaller side. To that end, there won’t be as many updates as normal as Epic will eventually usher in Chapter 6 of Fortnite in early December. Prior to this transition taking place, though, Fortnite players can expect to add another free skin to their Locker.

Coming by way of Fortnite insiders @SamLeakss and @Loolo_WRLD, the first details on this new skin have come about. Rather than this being a cosmetic tied to a specific character, this skin is said to instead be related to vehicles in Fortnite. To that end, players should be able to get a new SUV cosmetic that resembles the look of the Battle Bus. While the skin won’t be freely available in the Item Shop, players will need to complete a series of specific Quests that will eventually culminate in the skin being unlocked.

For now, it’s not known exactly when this free Battle Bus vehicle skin will be available, but it should be happening relatively soon. The data for this Battle Bus skin and its corresponding Quests have already been found in Fortnite‘s files, which suggests that Epic is already preparing for its arrival. In all likelihood, the skin could roll out later this week, and if not then, it will drop in another update in November.

The Battle Bus SUV should be one of the next cars coming to Fortnite, and it will be unlockable from FREE Quests 🔥



A quest category codenamed BB is coming soon, and it uses the same codename as the Bus!



(First spotted by @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/Q0xBGB8DXs — Sam (@SamLeakss) November 4, 2024

Further down the line, Fortnite: Chapter 2 Remix is set to run until November 30th. At this point in time, skins associated with Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been added to Chapter 2 Remix with others tied to Ice Spice and Juice WRLD coming later in the month. Chapter 2 Remix should culminate in a final event centered around Juice WRLD, in particular, which will then usher in the start of Chapter 6. Epic has yet to provide info on what Fortnite: Chapter 6 will entail, but it should see the return of Fortnite OG as a permanent game mode.