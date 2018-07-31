Fortnite’s Helpful Slurp Juice Bug Is Getting Fixed

There’s a helpful Fortnite bug involving the Slurp Juice item that causes players to be healed even when they’re downed, but it’s not going to be around for much longer.

The Slurp Juice item is a consumable in Fortnite Battle Royale that lets players restore their health and shield resources over the course of several seconds. More recently, it was buffed to grand 75 points to the different stats with the item prioritizing health and then moving onto players’ shields if they’re full on health. That worked well until the Slurp Juice item was eventually disabled due to a problem with the consumable, but as of the release of the content update for Patch v5.10, Slurp Juice is back in full in its buffed form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that it’s back and players are able to use it once again, some people have noticed that what looks to be an unintentional effect of Slurp Juice is helping players who have been knocked down. If the item is used before engaging in a fight where you’re downed, you’ll notice that your health continues to climb, something that shouldn’t be happening. The video below from Fortnite player and Redditor fillz1337 provided evidence of the bug in action that heals players in their downed state.

Some pointed out that this might not actually be an unintended effect since Campfires do that same thing, a trap item that’ll heal you as long as you stay within its radius. While it’s a valid point, it appears that the outcome of using Slurp Juice before being downed is indeed a bug, or at least it’s something that Epic Games doesn’t want to happen. In the same thread where the video was shared, a representative from Epic Games commented to say that the development team is planning on patching the effect in the next big update.

“Hey there! We actually have a fix in place for this once the v5.20 update releases, thanks for the callout,” Epic Games’ MrPopoTFS said on Reddit.

The health fluctuates while the player’s downed, so it’s clear that the game is trying to eliminate the player as intended, but the Slurp Juice is preventing that from happening. Their health even hit the full 100 at one point which allowed them to take a rocket to the face and still not be eliminated. It was speculated that this was because the Slurp Juice was maxing out the health bar and was actually granting a shield while downed, but without the bar there to indicate whether that’s the case or not, it’s impossible to say for sure. If that is the case though, it’s clear that this is and has been a bug.

A “fix” for the Campfire item doing the same wasn’t mentioned, so it’s unclear if that will be patched as well in Patch v5.2.